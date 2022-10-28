HKO-WHL-Sums-Saskatoon-Medicine Hat

Blades 2, Tigers 1 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Krebs Mh (hooking) 11:50; Watterodt Sas (boarding) 17:41. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Boehm Mh (double minor, high sticking) 4:01; Smith Mh (high sticking) 7:13. Third Period 1. Saskatoon, Parr 2 (Wright, Molendyk) 9:52 (pp). 2. Saskatoon, Parr 3 (Lisowsky, Roulette) 14:00 (pp). 3. Medicine Hat, MacKenzie 5 (Andresen, Lee) 19:54 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Basha Mh (tripping) 7:58; Hodass Mh (roughing) 11:55; Lee Mh (hooking) 13:27; Gustafson Sas (boarding) 16:47. Shots on goal by Saskatoon 9 9 13 _ 31 Medicine Hat 10 11 8 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Saskatoon: Elliott (W, ). Medicine Hat: May (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Saskatoon: 2-7; Medicine Hat: 1-2. Referees \u2014 Derek Bandstra, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen \u2014 Darren Holeha, Tyson Phillips. Attendance \u2014 1,870 at Medicine Hat.