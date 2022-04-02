HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Kelowna

Rockets 9, Cougars 2

First Period

1. Prince George, Brøndberg 1 (Dowhaniuk, Brown) 1:31.

2. Kelowna, Cristall 22 (Carmichael, Szturc) 2:11.

3. Kelowna, Kydd 15 (Novak) 5:08.

4. Kelowna, Feist 14 (Liwiski, Szturc) 7:17 (pp).

5. Kelowna, Cristall 23 (Kydd, Dach) 16:08 (pp).

Penalties — Dowhaniuk Pg (tripping) 5:29; Thornton Pg (holding) 15:42.

Second Period

6. Kelowna, Cousins 3 (Cristall) 3:11.

7. Prince George, MacAdams 11 (Heidt) 4:27.

8. Kelowna, Lee 15 (Dach, Novak) 13:25 (pp).

9. Kelowna, Wightman 3 (Lee, Cousins) 15:29.

10. Kelowna, Novak 26 (Flamand) 16:47.

Penalties — Dezainde Pg, McMillen Kel (major, major-fighting) 3:18; Kelowna bench (too many men, served by Cristall) 6:41; Heidt Pg (tripping) 13:03; MacAdams Pg (interference) 19:29.

Third Period

11. Kelowna, Carmichael 2 (McMillen, Cousins) 15:05.

Penalties — Cristall Kel (roughing) 4:08; Singer Pg, Price Kel (major, major-fighting) 17:50.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 6 10 8 _ 24 Kelowna 17 12 10 _ 39

Goal — Prince George: Brennan (L, ), Young (16:47 second, 11 shots, 10 saves). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-2; Kelowna: 3-4.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Graedy Hamilton. Linesmen — Josh Long, Dustin Minty.

Attendance — 3,820 at Kelowna.