News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Edmonton

Cougars 4, Oil Kings 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Edmonton, Boyko 11 (unassisted) 11:36.

Penalties — Melnyk Edm (slashing) 12:59; Kmec Pg (tripping) 18:02.

Second Period

2. Prince George, Ziemmer 25 (Samson, Heidt) 14:04 (pp).

3. Edmonton, Miller 7 (Daigle, Hauf) 15:48.

Penalties — Kowalyk Edm (cross checking) 6:13; Bawa Pg, Kovacevic Edm (roughing) 10:21; Kovacevic Edm (roughing) 12:31.

Third Period

4. Prince George, Funk 15 (Ziemmer) 4:18.

5. Prince George, Ziemmer 26 (Heidt, Dezainde) 7:50.

6. Edmonton, Finnie 6 (Daigle, Boyko) 15:45 (pp).

Penalties — Dowhaniuk Pg (cross checking) 9:30; Dowhaniuk Pg (slashing) 12:18; Funk Pg (roughing) 15:10; Heidt Pg (holding opp. stick) 16:24.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 13 17 13 1 _ 44
Edmonton 10 7 15 1 _ 33

Goal — Prince George: Young (W, ). Edmonton: Hay (44 shots, 40 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-3; Edmonton: 1-5.

Referees — Curtis Johanson, Mason Stewart. Linesmen — Scott Fulmer, Dylan Leaney.

Attendance — 5,816 at Edmonton.

Written By