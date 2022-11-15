HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Moose Jaw

Raiders 2, Warriors 1 First Period 1. Prince Albert, Sorensen 9 (Kosior, Allan) 8:05 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Brenton Mj (high sticking) 2:26; Brenton Mj (cross checking) 7:40. Second Period 2. Prince Albert, Latimer 7 (unassisted) 5:14. 3. Moose Jaw, Mateychuk 4 (Yager) 17:33 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Baco Mj (hooking) 12:19; Johnston Pa (hooking) 17:08. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Lodewyk Pa (slashing) 3:55; Stanick Pa (high sticking) 16:53. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 12 10 0 _ 22 Moose Jaw 3 6 9 _ 18 Goal \u2014 Prince Albert: Hildebrand (W, ). Moose Jaw: Unger (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince Albert: 1-3; Moose Jaw: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Mike Langin, Tarrington Wyonzek. Linesmen \u2014 Sean Dufour, Ryan Lundquist. Attendance \u2014 2,297 at Moose Jaw.