HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Moose Jaw

Raiders 5, Warriors 1

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Horon 2 (Nagy, Laventure) 3:16.

2. Prince Albert, Horon 3 (Herman, Allan) 10:14 (pp).

3. Moose Jaw, Hardy 14 (Tracey, Korczak) 19:23.

Penalties — Augustine Mj (boarding) 3:39; Vitelli Pa (holding) 5:58; Jordan Mj (tripping) 8:41; Masella Pa (holding) 10:52.

Second Period

4. Prince Albert, Herman 6 (Brook) 5:35 (sh).

5. Prince Albert, Laventure 4 (Wiesblatt) 7:14.

Penalties — Prince Albert bench (too many men, served by Watts) 3:39; Augustine Mj (tripping) 12:32; Guhle Pa (hooking) 14:17.

Third Period

6. Prince Albert, Stepanov 4 (Vitelli, Guhle) 13:07.

Penalties — Guhle Pa (hooking) 4:54; Hayes Pa (interference) 13:30; Tracey Mj (slashing) 16:52.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 7 8 12 _ 27 Moose Jaw 11 8 10 _ 29

Goal — Prince Albert: Serhyenko (W, ). Moose Jaw: Evanoff (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 1-4; Moose Jaw: 0-6.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Bob Millette. Linesmen — , Cam Kuffner.

Attendance — 3,105 at Moose Jaw.