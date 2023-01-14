HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Edmonton

Raiders 4, Oil Kings 3 (OT) First Period 1. Edmonton, Kowalyk 3 (Port, Hodnett) 6:22. Penalties \u2014 Pederson Edm (tripping) 7:10; Johnston Pa (slashing) 11:24. Second Period 2. Prince Albert, Ritchie 12 (Stanick, Johnston) 12:59. 3. Prince Albert, Sorensen 15 (unassisted) 16:58 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Christensen Pa (double minor, high sticking) 16:32; Pederson Edm (high sticking) 0:48; Kovacs Pa (cross checking) 5:58. Third Period 4. Edmonton, Melnyk 11 (Hodnett, Miller) 0:28 (pp). 5. Prince Albert, Oiring 7 (unassisted) 1:25. 6. Edmonton, Kovacevic 10 (Port, Kowalyk) 12:57 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Kovacevic Edm (embellishment) 7:24; Boucher Pa (holding) 10:59; Pederson Edm (holding) 16:10. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 6 13 6 3 _ 28 Edmonton 3 6 5 2 _ 16 Goal \u2014 Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ). Edmonton: Cunningham (28 shots, 24 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince Albert: 0-4; Edmonton: 2-5. Referees \u2014 Graedy Hamilton, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen \u2014 Kristian Brown, Ryan White. Attendance \u2014 6,056 at Edmonton.