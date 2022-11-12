Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Victoria

Winterhawks 5, Royals 1

First Period

1. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 8 (Litke) 5:20.

2. Portland, Cagnoni 6 (Klassen) 6:19 (pp).

3. Portland, Cagnoni 7 (Stefan, O'Brien) 14:28 (pp).

Penalties — Rybinski Vic (tripping) 6:15; Kipkie Vic (hooking) 13:08; Parker Vic (cross checking) 19:40.

Second Period

4. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 9 (Chyzowski) 11:23.

Penalties — Sotas Por (tripping) 3:05; Gannon Vic (cross checking) 18:54.

Third Period

5. Victoria, Poole 10 (Dereniwsky, Gannon) 5:12 (pp).

6. Portland, Litke 3 (Chyzowski, McCleary) 17:51 (pp).

Penalties — Alscher Por (roughing) 4:51; Stefan Por (delay of game) 5:35; Patton Vic (boarding) 16:03; Parker Vic (slashing) 17:32.

Shots on goal by

Portland 16 20 11 _ 47
Victoria 8 5 9 _ 22

Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Victoria: Palmer (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 3-6; Victoria: 1-3.

Referees — Matthew Hicketts, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen — Liam Reid, Ryan Sirk.

Attendance — 3,169 at Victoria.

