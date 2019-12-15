HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Tri-City
Winterhawks 8, Americans 1
First Period
1. Portland, Kozak 5 (Hanas, Stefan) 8:57.
Penalties — Kohle Tc (hooking) 3:02.
Second Period
2. Portland, Hanus 7 (Fromm-Delorme, Newkirk) 11:08.
3. Tri-City, Hrabik 6 (Mutala, Bowman) 11:55.
4. Portland, Stefan 2 (Hanas) 15:49.
Penalties — Zazula Tc (high sticking) 3:01; Hanus Por (tripping) 18:44.
Third Period
5. Portland, Klassen 4 (unassisted) 3:02.
6. Portland, Hanas 9 (Gricius, Jarvis) 7:16.
7. Portland, Newkirk 12 (Gricius) 9:08.
8. Portland, Cicek 2 (Stefan, Nolan) 13:08 (pp).
9. Portland, Hanus 8 (Fromm-Delorme, Mannek) 14:39 (pp).
Penalties — Roberts Tc (major-check/behind major, misconduct) 11:28; Greenway Tc (slashing) 4:35; Hrabik Tc (cross checking) 5:10; Bjorklund Tc (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:13; Hanas Por, Bjorklund Tc (roughing) 19:13.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|15
|14
|16
|_
|45
|Tri-City
|6
|8
|4
|_
|18
Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Tri-City: Boyko (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 2-5; Tri-City: 0-1.
Referees — Nick Panter, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Jarrod Boman, Steven Fleming.
Attendance — 5,219 at Tri-City.