HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Lethbridge
Hurricanes 4, Winterhawks 2
First Period
1. Portland, Ludvig 3 (Fromm-Delorme, Gricius) 0:12.
Penalties — Wheatcroft Let (cross checking) 6:06; Mannek Por (roughing) 8:52; Addison Let (cross checking) 8:52; Fromm-Delorme Por (hooking) 15:21.
Second Period
2. Portland, Cicek 1 (Newkirk, Gricius) 6:57 (sh).
3. Lethbridge, Jerome 2 (unassisted) 12:52 (sh).
4. Lethbridge, Wheatcroft 1 (unassisted) 16:50.
5. Lethbridge, Cozens 5 (Cotton, Thacker) 18:46 (pp).
Penalties — Quigley Por (cross checking) 4:15; Mannek Por (slashing) 6:24; Cozens Let (hooking) 11:31; Wheatcroft Let (holding) 14:42; Jarvis Por (misconduct, mouthguard) 14:42; O'Brien Por (double minor, roughing) 18:13; Addison Let (roughing) 18:13; Jerome Let (roughing) 19:39; Newkirk Por, Wilson Let (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 20:00.
Third Period
6. Lethbridge, Stringer 1 (unassisted) 19:59 (en).
Penalties — O'Brien Por (hooking) 5:19; Cicek Por (delay of game) 6:37; Nash Let (tripping) 11:46; Hanas Por (tripping) 13:58.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|9
|5
|6
|_
|20
|Lethbridge
|6
|10
|10
|_
|26
Goal — Portland: Hofer (L, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-5; Lethbridge: 1-7.
Referees — Nick Panter, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — David Gilfoy, Jason Nedinis.
Attendance — 4,081 at Lethbridge.