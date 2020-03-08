HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Winnipeg
Ice 7, Warriors 1
First Period
1. Winnipeg, Teply 27 (Pederson, Krebs) 4:08.
2. Winnipeg, Krebs 11 (unassisted) 14:53 (sh).
3. Winnipeg, Pederson 26 (Krebs) 15:31 (sh).
Penalties — Harsch Wpg (double minor, high sticking) 12:13.
Second Period
4. Winnipeg, Teply 28 (Harsch, Smallwood) 6:22 (pp).
5. Moose Jaw, Alarie 7 (King) 9:53.
6. Winnipeg, Pederson 27 (Harsch) 19:46 (sh).
Penalties — Miller Mj (holding) 5:53; Brenton Mj (kneeing) 6:29; Crosbie Mj, Prosofsky Wpg (major, major-fighting) 8:57; Crosbie Mj, Prosofsky Wpg (misconduct, game misconduct) 8:57; Barteaux Wpg (holding) 10:16; Sass Mj (delay of game) 12:46; Runke Mj (tripping) 15:56; Milne Wpg (slashing) 19:12.
Third Period
7. Winnipeg, Kinder 11 (Orzeck) 6:40.
8. Winnipeg, Johnson 25 (Milne, Orzeck) 11:28.
Penalties — King Mj (roughing) 19:42; Savoie Wpg (slashing) 19:42.
Shots on goal by
|Moose Jaw
|4
|8
|2
|_
|14
|Winnipeg
|13
|11
|19
|_
|43
Goal — Moose Jaw: Gould (L, ). Winnipeg: Alexander (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-4; Winnipeg: 1-4.
Referees — Trevor Peluk, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen — Layne Richardson, Justin Johnson.
Attendance — 1,621 at Winnipeg.