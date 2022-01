HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Edmonton

Warriors 8, Oil Kings 1

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Hunt 11 (Yager, Mateychuk) 3:47 (pp).

2. Moose Jaw, Firkus 25 (Alarie, Korczak) 9:56.

Penalties — Guhle Edm (high sticking) 2:43; Tien Mj (tripping) 4:46; Kubicek Edm (cross checking) 14:39; Edmonton bench (too many men, served by Neighbours) 19:20; Luypen Edm (face off violation) 19:21.

Second Period

3. Edmonton, Guenther 22 (Williams, Neighbours) 5:43.

4. Moose Jaw, Yager 19 (Firkus) 9:58.

5. Moose Jaw, Yager 20 (Mateychuk) 15:33 (pp).

Penalties — Rysavy Mj (hooking) 3:33; Hunt Mj, Neighbours Edm (major, major-fighting) 8:48; Kubicek Edm (high sticking) 14:22.

Third Period

6. Moose Jaw, Calvert 6 (Hunt, Mateychuk) 2:11.

7. Moose Jaw, Kaddoura 3 (Larson, Korczak) 2:24.

8. Moose Jaw, Calvert 7 (Gallant, Yager) 10:56.

9. Moose Jaw, Tien 4 (Firkus, Yager) 16:06.

Penalties — Calvert Mj (tripping) 7:07; Hay Edm (delay of game) 8:45; Tien Mj (delay of game) 19:59.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 14 7 10 _ 31 Edmonton 5 10 9 _ 24

Goal — Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (W, ). Edmonton: Cossa (L, ), Hay (0:00 third, 10 shots, 6 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 2-6; Edmonton: 0-4.

Referees — Taylor Burzminski, Brian MacDonald. Linesmen — Scott Fulmer, Connor LaForge.

Attendance — 2,985 at Edmonton.