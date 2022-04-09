HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Winnipeg

Ice 6, Tigers 1 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Smallwood 24 (Lambos, Wheatcroft) 6:20. Penalties \u2014 Hodass Mh (tripping) 19:19. Second Period 2. Medicine Hat, Chorney 4 (unassisted) 6:40. 3. Winnipeg, Muir 10 (Lambos, Geekie) 11:04 (pp). 4. Winnipeg, Finley 26 (Milne, McClennon) 14:47. Penalties \u2014 Andresen Mh (interference) 9:25; Wiesblatt Mh (boarding) 11:38; Wheatcroft Wpg (cross checking) 17:58. Third Period 5. Winnipeg, Wheatcroft 15 (Smallwood) 4:50. 6. Winnipeg, Wheatcroft 16 (Smallwood, Zloty) 7:49. 7. Winnipeg, Muir 11 (Bruce, Geekie) 14:28 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Ivanov Mh (holding) 12:52; Parsons Mh, Shtrom Mh, Wiesblatt Mh, Geekie Wpg, Savoie Wpg, Streule Wpg (roughing) 19:33. Shots on goal by Medicine Hat 7 6 4 _ 17 Winnipeg 7 15 22 _ 44 Goal \u2014 Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Medicine Hat: 0-1; Winnipeg: 2-4. Referees \u2014 Karlin Krieger, Wyatt Rapsky. Linesmen \u2014 Matt Granger, Layne Richardson. Attendance \u2014 1,681 at Winnipeg.