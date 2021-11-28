HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Winnipeg

Ice 7, Tigers 2 First Period 1. Winnipeg, McClennon 18 (Zloty, Savoie) 2:25 (pp). 2. Winnipeg, McClennon 19 (Savoie, Zloty) 7:31 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Baker Mh (tripping) 2:10; Hodass Mh (slashing) 7:24; Wiesblatt Mh (holding) 19:42. Second Period 3. Winnipeg, Smallwood 12 (McClennon, Zloty) 1:29 (pp). 4. Medicine Hat, MacNeil 4 (Boehm) 3:37. 5. Winnipeg, Smallwood 13 (Milne, Geekie) 4:59. 6. Winnipeg, Form 3 (Prosofsky) 9:27. 7. Medicine Hat, Glover 2 (Ivanov, Baker) 16:56. 8. Winnipeg, Milne 16 (Smallwood, Geekie) 17:53. Penalties \u2014 Wiesblatt Mh, Prosofsky Wpg (roughing) 13:19. Third Period 9. Winnipeg, Prosofsky 1 (McClennon, Boucher) 7:12. Penalties \u2014 Prosofsky Wpg (slashing) 9:06; Boehm Mh (high sticking) 18:33; Baker Mh (roughing) 18:40. Shots on goal by Medicine Hat 6 13 12 _ 31 Winnipeg 13 14 15 _ 42 Goal \u2014 Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ). Winnipeg: Alexander (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Medicine Hat: 0-2; Winnipeg: 3-5. Referees \u2014 Mike Langin, Aydon Brown. Linesmen \u2014 Lane Gramiak, Neal Prokop. Attendance \u2014 1,621 at Winnipeg.