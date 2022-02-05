HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Swift Current

Broncos 2, Hurricanes 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Davies Sc (charging) 0:25; Nolan Let (high sticking) 4:10; Birnie Sc (tripping) 6:40; Smith Let (hooking) 9:58; Zandee Let (tripping) 15:44.

Second Period

1. Swift Current, Nagy 10 (Van Impe, Stebbings) 10:58.

Penalties — Pickering Sc (slashing) 0:32.

Third Period

2. Swift Current, Hvidston 5 (Davies, Fluker) 0:19.

3. Lethbridge, Hall 23 (Nash, Arntsen) 15:21.

Penalties — McGinley Sc (holding) 5:08.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 4 9 13 _ 26 Swift Current 7 6 5 _ 18

Goal — Lethbridge: Picklyk (L, ). Swift Current: Poulter (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-4; Swift Current: 0-3.

Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Brian MacDonald. Linesmen — Logan Tisdale.

Attendance — 1,342 at Swift Current.