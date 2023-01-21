HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Seattle

Thunderbirds 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Smith 5 (Wilke) 7:01.

2. Seattle, Davidson 22 (Sawchyn, Korchinski) 13:42 (pp).

Penalties — Hanzel Sea (high sticking) 1:12; Arntsen Let (faceoff interference) 13:36; Laventure Let (delay of game) 17:20.

Second Period

3. Lethbridge, Shepard 16 (Laventure, McCutcheon) 18:43 (pp).

Penalties — Iginla Sea (slashing) 7:12; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Iginla) 18:31; Crnkovic Sea (interference) 19:24.

Third Period

4. Seattle, Schaefer 18 (Korchinski, Prokop) 6:58.

Penalties — Bentham Let (slashing) 1:34; Schaefer Sea (boarding) 13:26; Marques Let (tripping) 17:15.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Wormald Let (tripping) 1:18.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 9 7 7 0 _ 23 Seattle 10 4 12 2 _ 28

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (28 shots, 25 saves). Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-5; Seattle: 1-4.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen — Eric McLaughlin, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 4,657 at Seattle.