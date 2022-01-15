HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat

Hurricanes 6, Tigers 3 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Hall 13 (Bentham, Wormald) 10:07. 2. Medicine Hat, Krebs 2 (MacNeil, Chorney) 12:12. 3. Medicine Hat, Hopwo 8 (Bjorklund) 12:52. Penalties \u2014 Bentham Let (boarding) 17:13; Krebs Mh (interference) 18:43. Second Period 4. Lethbridge, Jones 9 (Hall, Wormald) 2:34 (pp). 5. Lethbridge, Nash 10 (Wheatcroft, Nolan) 5:10. 6. Medicine Hat, Basha 1 (Arp, Parsons) 15:40. 7. Lethbridge, Hall 14 (Thacker) 19:23 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Bocharov Mh (hooking) 2:17; Chorney Mh (roughing) 8:25; Barlage Let (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:03; Barlage Let, Bocharov Mh (major, major-fighting) 19:03. Third Period 8. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 7 (Jones) 3:44. 9. Lethbridge, Hall 15 (Wormald, Nolan) 17:27 (en). Penalties \u2014 Kovacs Let, Patton Mh (major, major-fighting) 18:09; Patton Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 18:09. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 7 16 9 _ 32 Medicine Hat 15 8 4 _ 27 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Picklyk (W, ). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 1-4; Medicine Hat: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Fraser Lawrence, Steve Papp. Linesmen \u2014 Marcus Gerow, Michael Roberts. Attendance \u2014 1,946 at Medicine Hat.