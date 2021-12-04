HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Calgary

Hurricanes 5, Hitmen 4 (OT) First Period 1. Lethbridge, Boyko 7 (Jones) 3:12. 2. Lethbridge, Boyko 8 (Klavdiev, McCutcheon) 17:28 (pp). Penalties \u2014 van de Leest Cgy (double minor, high sticking) 13:39. Second Period 3. Calgary, Zimmerman 6 (Kydd, Adaszynski) 6:53. 4. Lethbridge, Nash 6 (unassisted) 19:41 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Barlage Let (hooking) 1:39; Galloway Cgy (tripping) 7:20; Arntsen Let (delay of game) 16:08; Slaney Cgy (delay of game) 18:53. Third Period 5. Calgary, Noori 1 (Tulk, Galloway) 2:25. 6. Lethbridge, Wheatcroft 4 (Barlage, Nash) 2:41. 7. Calgary, Noori 2 (Tulk, Whynott) 6:01 (pp). 8. Calgary, Funk 7 (Adaszynski, Slaney) 18:35. Penalties \u2014 Wormald Let (tripping) 4:07. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 19 11 6 1 _ 37 Calgary 6 19 11 0 _ 36 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Calgary: Peters (36 shots, 32 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 2-4; Calgary: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Steve Papp, Ward Pateman. Linesmen \u2014 Aidan Henderson, Devin Kohlhauser. Attendance \u2014 13,028 at Calgary.