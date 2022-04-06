Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Prince George

Rockets 1, Cougars 0 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Wightman Kel (tripping) 16:41.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Dowhaniuk Pg (interference) 1:04; DeSouza Kel (tripping) 4:08; Graham Kel, MacAdams Pg (roughing) 11:55.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Babcock Kel (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 8:40; Babcock Kel, O'Brien Pg (major, major-fighting) 8:40.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 10 10 13 3 _ 36
Prince George 5 7 9 0 _ 21

Goal — Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Prince George: Young (36 shots, 35 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-1; Prince George: 0-3.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Anthony Maletta, Blair Scott.

Attendance — 1,606 at Prince George.