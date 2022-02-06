HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Everett

Silvertips 6, Rockets 2 First Period 1. Everett, Hofer 20 (Seeley, Wright) 8:41 (pp). 2. Everett, Zellweger 9 (Gut, Swetlikoff) 13:20 (pp). Penalties \u2014 DeSouza Kel (high sticking) 5:56; Dach Kel (delay of game) 6:48; Dorey Kel (high sticking) 11:55. Second Period 3. Everett, Hemmerling 6 (Whittle, Huuhtanen) 2:13. 4. Kelowna, Liwiski 14 (Cristall, Novak) 4:30 (pp). 5. Kelowna, Lee 12 (Szturc, McMillen) 6:30. 6. Everett, Wright 17 (Huuhtanen, Seeley) 8:44 (pp). 7. Everett, Hofer 21 (Huuhtanen, Hemmerling) 11:04. Penalties \u2014 Zellweger Evt (cross checking) 3:30; Gut Evt (delay of game) 3:32; Babcock Kel (cross checking) 7:28; Liwiski Kel, Gut Evt (roughing) 15:59; Dorey Kel, Anderson Evt (roughing) 18:10; Dorey Kel (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-boarding) 18:10; Liwiski Kel (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:10. Third Period 8. Everett, Berezowski 31 (Hofer, Zellweger) 12:59 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Zellweger Evt (boarding) 8:14; Babcock Kel (cross checking) 8:14; Carmichael Kel (delay of game) 12:11. Shots on goal by Kelowna 2 16 14 _ 32 Everett 21 13 9 _ 43 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Boyko (L, ). Everett: Holt (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 1-2; Everett: 4-6. Referees \u2014 Graedy Hamilton, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen \u2014 Michael McGowan, Tim Plamondon. Attendance \u2014 4,817 at Everett.