HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Vancouver

Blazers 5, Giants 0

First Period

1. Kamloops, Stankoven 3 (Pillar, Lindgren) 1:27 (pp).

2. Kamloops, Lindgren 1 (Seminoff) 5:49.

3. Kamloops, Bankier 6 (Schmiemann, Pillar) 13:06 (pp).

Penalties — Lysell Van (tripping) 1:16; Belton Kam (checking from behind) 8:02; Belton Kam, Pentecost Van (major, major-fighting) 8:02; Pentecost Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 8:02; Ostapchuk Van (checking to the head) 8:25; Belton Kam (game misconduct) 10:28; Leslie Van (interference) 12:38; Ostapchuk Van (game misconduct) 13:07.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — McCarry Kam (slashing) 5:06; Palmieri Van (hooking) 18:33.

Third Period

4. Kamloops, McCarry 1 (Kuefler) 7:06.

5. Kamloops, Sydor 2 (Spencer, Brandwood) 18:58 (pp).

Penalties — Brandwood Kam, Langkow Van (major, major-fighting) 1:23; Thorpe Van (tripping) 4:23; Persson Kam, Lysell Van (roughing) 17:42; Sourdif Van (cross checking) 17:42; Hall Van (tripping) 18:14.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 13 6 6 _ 25 Vancouver 11 7 5 _ 23

Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Vancouver: Vikman (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 3-4; Vancouver: 0-2.

Referees — Jeff Ingram, Ryan O'Keefe. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Michael Bean.

Attendance — 2,638 at Vancouver.