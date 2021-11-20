Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Seattle

Blazers 5, Thunderbirds 1

First Period

1. Kamloops, Seminoff 8 (Stankoven, Pillar) 3:36.

2. Kamloops, Kuefler 9 (Hammell) 4:02.

Penalties — Bauer Sea (charging) 7:00; McCarry Kam (high sticking) 11:45.

Second Period

3. Kamloops, Seminoff 9 (Stankoven, Stacha) 7:49.

4. Kamloops, Seminoff 10 (Lindgren, Stankoven) 9:01 (pp).

Penalties — Schmiemann Kam (interference) 3:46; Rempe Sea (charging) 8:16; Levis Kam, Schaefer Sea (roughing) 8:16; Schmiemann Kam (cross checking) 11:24; Schaefer Sea (roughing) 18:58.

Third Period

5. Kamloops, Belton 4 (McCarry, Bairos) 12:45.

6. Seattle, Davidson 5 (Sanders, Roulette) 18:25 (pp).

Penalties — Kuefler Kam (roughing) 17:25; Segafredo Sea (holding) 18:56.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 16 9 13 _ 38
Seattle 7 11 12 _ 30

Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Seattle: Milic (L, ), Ratzlaff (13:41 third, 6 shots, 6 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-4; Seattle: 1-4.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Trevor Beaton, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 2,377 at Seattle.