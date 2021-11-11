HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna

Rockets 3, Blazers 2 First Period 1. Kamloops, Kuefler 6 (Levis, Minten) 0:37. 2. Kelowna, Liwiski 2 (Flamand) 19:57. Penalties - Spencer Kam (too many men) 16:24. Second Period 3. Kelowna, Dach 5 (Novak) 1:52. 4. Kamloops, Pillar 8 (Hammell, Bankier) 3:28. 5. Kelowna, Flamand 2 (Dorey, Feist) 19:25 (pp). Penalties - Cristall Kel (cross checking) 8:18; Cristall Kel (cross checking) 10:56; Bankier Kam (interference) 19:05. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties - McMillen Kel (interference) 2:11. Shots on goal by Kamloops 12 7 10 _ 29 Kelowna 8 12 7 _ 27 Goal - Kamloops: Garand (L, ). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Kamloops: 0-3; Kelowna: 1-2. Referees - Bobby Jo Love, Ward Pateman. Linesmen - Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner. Attendance - 3,400 at Kelowna.