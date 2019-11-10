HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Seattle
Silvertips 4, Thunderbirds 2
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Anderson Evt (high sticking) 5:04; Fonstad Evt (hooking) 7:59; Rempe Sea (roughing) 10:16.
Second Period
1. Everett, Butt 2 (Fasko-Rudas, Gut) 0:32.
2. Everett, Mitchell 2 (Gut) 6:50.
Penalties — Berezowski Evt (tripping) 3:15; Kubicek Sea (slashing) 9:02; Goncalves Evt, Wedman Sea (roughing) 9:31; Goncalves Evt (slashing) 9:31; Butt Evt, Bauer Sea (roughing) 11:34; Davidson Sea (interference) 17:11; Lee Evt, Gottfried Sea (roughing) 17:11.
Third Period
3. Everett, Fasko-Rudas 2 (Fonstad, Wylie) 9:32 (pp).
4. Seattle, Bauer 1 (Bruggen-Cate, Rybinski) 11:11.
5. Everett, Wylie 4 (unassisted) 17:18 (en).
6. Seattle, Rempe 1 (Williamson, Mount) 18:23.
Penalties — Williams Sea (tripping) 3:57; Fasko-Rudas Evt (embellishment) 3:57; Wedman Sea (elbowing) 6:16; Rempe Sea (interference) 9:11; Fairbrother Evt, Rempe Sea (roughing) 9:11; Bateman Sea (cross checking) 12:20; Wylie Evt (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:35; Wedman Sea (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-charging) 19:35; Wylie Evt, Kubicek Sea (major, major-fighting) 19:35; Butt Evt () 19:35; Sutter Evt, Kukuca Sea (major, major-fighting) 19:38; Mitchell Evt (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:38; Sutter Evt, Kukuca Sea (misconduct, game misconduct) 19:38.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|14
|11
|13
|_
|38
|Seattle
|13
|9
|16
|_
|38
Goal — Everett: Karki (W, ). Seattle: Ross (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-6; Seattle: 0-4.
Referees — Mark Pearce, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Adam Harris, Nathan Van Oosten.
Attendance — 5,054 at Seattle.