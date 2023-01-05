Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Kamloops

Silvertips 3, Blazers 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Everett, Berezowski 20 (Hofer, Gibson) 4:32 (pp).

Penalties — Brandwood Kam (cross checking) 2:27; Michael Kam (delay of game) 4:04; Brandwood Kam (slashing) 14:27.

Second Period

2. Kamloops, Hammell 5 (Van Olm) 16:37 (pp).

3. Everett, Hofer 21 (Hemmerling, Roest) 17:22.

Penalties — Zaplitny Evt, Ferster Kam (roughing) 4:03; Sutter Evt (cross checking) 14:59.

Third Period

4. Kamloops, Michael 1 (Finnie) 0:42.

Penalties — Whittle Evt (holding) 3:13; Kuefler Kam (high sticking) 4:13; Behm Kam (high sticking) 6:51; Englot Kam (interference) 19:56.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Everett 12 12 15 2 _ 41
Kamloops 5 10 8 1 _ 24

Goal — Everett: Palmer (W, ). Kamloops: Ernst (41 shots, 38 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 2-6; Kamloops: 1-2.

Referees — Matthew Hicketts, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Derek Hatch.

Attendance — 4,011 at Kamloops.

