HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Swift Current
Oil Kings 5, Broncos 3
First Period
1. Swift Current, McGinley 2 (Smithies, Toman) 6:41.
Penalties — Stewart Edm (tripping) 7:59; Kaluski Sc (hooking) 18:06.
Second Period
2. Swift Current, Houk 3 (Alkhimov, Lacombe) 2:11.
3. Edmonton, Sawchuk 20 (Guenther, Dowhaniuk) 10:22.
4. Edmonton, Souch 14 (Sawchuk) 18:41.
Penalties — Cap Edm (tripping) 16:12.
Third Period
5. Edmonton, Robertson 10 (Williams, Atkinson) 0:20.
6. Edmonton, Alistrov 13 (Keeler, Cap) 5:17.
7. Swift Current, Kaluski 14 (Jerome) 11:44.
8. Edmonton, Atkinson 10 (Robertson) 19:08.
Penalties — Stewart Edm (high sticking) 16:29.
Shots on goal by
|Edmonton
|19
|22
|21
|_
|62
|Swift Current
|6
|12
|6
|_
|24
Goal — Edmonton: Warm (W, ). Swift Current: DiLaura (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-1; Swift Current: 0-3.
Referees — Mike Langin, Allan Scott. Linesmen — , Josh Long.
Attendance — 1,879 at Swift Current.