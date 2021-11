HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Red Deer

Rebels 2, Hitmen 0

First Period

1. Red Deer, Bains 8 (Stevenson, Uchacz) 12:32 (pp).

Penalties — Keeler Rd (hooking) 0:54; Masters Rd (interference) 4:15; Finley Cgy (hooking) 11:51; Anderson Rd (tripping) 16:27.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Calgary bench (too many men, served by Noori) 7:10; Fiddler-Schultz Cgy, Noori Cgy, Masters Rd (roughing) 9:26; Calgary bench (too many men, served by Astashevich) 15:41.

Third Period

2. Red Deer, Stevenson 8 (Masters) 19:20 (en).

Penalties — Fiddler-Schultz Cgy (interference) 2:40; Funk Cgy (10-minute misconduct) 19:20.

Shots on goal by

Calgary 13 4 5 _ 22 Red Deer 7 11 16 _ 34

Goal — Calgary: Peters (L, ). Red Deer: Coward (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Calgary: 0-3; Red Deer: 1-5.

Referees — Chris Crich, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Ty Elliot, Cody Huseby.

Attendance — 3,029 at Red Deer.