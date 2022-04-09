HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 5, Hitmen 1 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Doyle 1 (Thacker, Hall) 1:08. 2. Calgary, Adaszynski 7 (Finley, Quiring) 4:26. Penalties \u2014 Hopwo Let (holding) 16:42. Second Period 3. Lethbridge, Jones 19 (Laventure) 1:21. Penalties \u2014 Reichle Let (high sticking) 15:09. Third Period 4. Lethbridge, Arntsen 8 (Pauls) 8:11. 5. Lethbridge, Reichle 5 (Laventure) 16:59. 6. Lethbridge, Jones 20 (Edwards, McCutcheon) 19:22 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Zandee Let (roughing) 8:28; Edwards Let (tripping) 9:46; Galloway Cgy (checking to the head) 13:31; Chadwick Let (hooking) 18:54. Shots on goal by Calgary 2 9 10 _ 21 Lethbridge 10 9 9 _ 28 Goal \u2014 Calgary: Peters (L, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Calgary: 0-5; Lethbridge: 0-1. Referees \u2014 Fraser Lawrence, Ward Pateman. Linesmen \u2014 , Devin Kohlhauser. Attendance \u2014 4,106 at Lethbridge.