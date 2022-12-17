HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Winnipeg

Ice 4, Wheat Kings 3 (OT) First Period 1. Winnipeg, Benson 19 (Savoie, Zloty) 16:12. Penalties \u2014 Anderson Bdn (boarding) 5:04; Geekie Wpg (delay of game) 11:26. Second Period 2. Winnipeg, Pederson 16 (McClennon, Geekie) 8:48 (pp). 3. Brandon, Hyland 15 (Anderson, Polshakov) 9:08 (pp). 4. Brandon, Shipley 5 (Wilson, Polshakov) 9:37. Penalties \u2014 Henry Bdn (cross checking, misconduct) 12:31; Malyavin Bdn (tripping) 5:16; Turner Bdn (roughing) 8:12; Pederson Wpg (roughing) 8:48; Oiring Wpg (tripping) 18:07. Third Period 5. Brandon, Hyland 16 (Anderson, Danielson) 1:02. 6. Winnipeg, Benson 20 (Savoie) 15:30. Penalties \u2014 Ward Bdn, Geekie Wpg (roughing) 4:49; Shipley Bdn (roughing) 11:45. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Brandon 6 6 6 1 _ 19 Winnipeg 12 13 8 3 _ 36 Goal \u2014 Brandon: Jones (36 shots, 32 saves). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Brandon: 1-3; Winnipeg: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Adam Bloski, Nolan Powell. Linesmen \u2014 Darrell Surminski, Nick Grenier. Attendance \u2014 1,621 at Winnipeg.