HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Regina

Wheat Kings 6, Pats 4

First Period

1. Regina, Valis 6 (Svozil, Bedard) 1:14.

2. Regina, Valis 7 (Svozil, Salame) 12:29 (pp).

Penalties — Iorio Bdn (interference) 10:45; Salame Reg (tripping) 16:21.

Second Period

3. Brandon, Iorio 5 (Ritchie, Ginnell) 4:02 (pp).

4. Regina, Salame 1 (Svozil, Bedard) 4:20.

5. Brandon, Iorio 6 (Hyland, Polshakov) 9:31 (pp).

6. Regina, Armstrong 3 (Whitehead, Svozil) 15:34.

7. Brandon, Johnson 1 (Iorio) 18:49.

8. Brandon, Danielson 10 (Iorio) 19:54 (pp).

Penalties — Johnson Bdn, Carrier Reg (major, major-fighting) 2:18; Nychuk Bdn, Dubinsky Reg (roughing) 3:03; Bateman Reg (cross checking) 3:03; Bateman Reg (cross checking) 8:03; Ginnell Bdn, Brook Reg (major, major-fighting) 11:35; Feist Reg (holding) 16:35; Evans Reg (cross checking) 19:23.

Third Period

9. Brandon, Danielson 11 (Greig, Iorio) 0:53.

10. Brandon, Roberts 6 (unassisted) 19:31 (en).

Penalties — Hyland Bdn (holding) 10:42; Harris Bdn, Armstrong Reg (roughing) 13:32.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 6 9 8 _ 23
Regina 9 11 7 _ 27

Goal — Brandon: Kruger (W, ). Regina: Kieper (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 3-5; Regina: 1-2.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Tarrington Wyonzek.

Attendance — 3,921 at Regina.