HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Regina
Pats 4, Wheat Kings 3 (OT)
First Period
1. Brandon, Nychuk 6 (Sekundiak, Perepeluk) 8:10.
2. Regina, Wytinck 7 (Johnson, Pratt) 9:23.
3. Brandon, Greig 21 (Schneider, Gutenberg) 15:56 (pp).
Penalties — Greig Bdn (interference) 4:07; Schmiemann Bdn, Brook Reg (major, major-fighting) 6:15; Wytinck Reg (boarding) 12:42; Smith Reg (roughing) 14:46; Walker Reg (hooking) 15:11.
Second Period
4. Regina, Johnson 1 (Nijhoff) 16:28.
5. Brandon, McCartney 23 (Gutenberg, Reinhardt) 17:23 (pp).
Penalties — Sedov Reg (hooking) 6:43; Evans Reg (slashing) 16:58; Iorio Bdn (slashing) 19:07.
Third Period
6. Regina, Chorney 6 (Nijhoff) 16:17 (sh).
Penalties — Reinhardt Bdn (high sticking) 6:28; Johnson Reg (slashing) 11:53; Evans Reg (cross checking) 14:59.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Brandon
|9
|11
|12
|2
|_
|34
|Regina
|10
|10
|7
|1
|_
|28
Goal — Brandon: Kruger (28 shots, 24 saves). Regina: Buskey (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 2-7; Regina: 0-3.
Referees — Steve Papp, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Avery Davison, Logan Tisdale.
Attendance — 4,241 at Regina.