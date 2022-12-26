WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 32 22 6 1 3 121 81 48 Lethbridge 33 19 13 0 1 93 99 39 Calgary 30 17 9 3 1 109 83 38 Medicine Hat 35 13 17 4 1 126 122 31 Swift Current 30 14 15 0 1 100 111 29 Edmonton 33 4 28 1 0 64 160 9

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 30 26 4 0 0 138 81 52 Saskatoon 29 24 5 0 0 125 62 48 Moose Jaw 32 20 12 0 0 120 102 40 Regina 34 17 15 1 1 128 133 36 Brandon 32 12 16 4 0 89 117 28 Prince Albert 32 11 19 2 0 84 114 24

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 29 18 6 3 2 115 72 41 Prince George 32 14 15 3 0 124 126 31 Vancouver 33 12 15 4 2 98 121 30 Kelowna 29 12 14 3 0 103 101 27 Victoria 33 7 23 3 0 86 154 17

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 30 23 4 2 1 121 88 49 Seattle 29 23 4 1 1 127 67 48 Everett 31 16 14 1 0 111 114 33 Tri-City 30 14 15 0 1 116 126 29 Spokane 30 6 22 0 2 89 153 14

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's games

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

Calgary at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 5 p.m.

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 5:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Everett at Portland, 5 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Kelowna at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.