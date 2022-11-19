WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince George 20 11 9 0 0 87 75 22 Kamloops 16 9 4 2 1 61 40 21 Vancouver 20 7 9 2 2 60 75 18 Kelowna 16 7 8 1 0 61 61 15 Victoria 21 3 15 3 0 50 97 9

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 18 15 1 1 1 85 55 32 Seattle 16 12 3 1 0 75 47 25 Everett 19 12 7 0 0 76 71 24 Tri-City 19 8 11 0 0 73 83 16 Spokane 17 4 12 0 1 56 95 9

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 20 19 1 0 0 96 52 38 Saskatoon 19 15 4 0 0 70 36 30 Moose Jaw 20 12 8 0 0 64 63 24 Regina 21 9 10 1 1 76 81 20 Prince Albert 21 7 12 2 0 49 67 16 Brandon 22 7 13 2 0 54 81 16

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 21 16 3 0 2 82 48 34 Lethbridge 20 11 8 0 1 50 58 23 Calgary 18 10 5 2 1 61 45 23 Swift Current 19 9 10 0 0 64 68 18 Medicine Hat 20 6 9 4 1 75 68 17 Edmonton 21 3 17 1 0 40 99 7

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Swift Current 4 Brandon 2

Prince Albert 2 Moose Jaw 1

Red Deer 4 Edmonton 1

Portland 4 Calgary 1

Wednesday's results

Medicine Hat 6 Brandon 1

Thursday's results

Winnipeg 9 Regina 5

Friday's results

Saskatoon 4 Medicine Hat 3 (OT)

Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 4

Lethbridge 3 Red Deer 2 (SO)

Edmonton 5 Brandon 3

Portland 4 Everett 1

Kelowna 10 Spokane 3

Prince George 9 Victoria 1

Tri-City 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Kamloops 4 Vancouver 1

Saturday's results

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Portland, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Regina at Winnipeg, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Calgary at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Lethbridge at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Lethbridge at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.