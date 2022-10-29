WHL All Times Local Western Conference B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 11 6 3 1 1 46 32 14 Vancouver 13 4 6 1 2 37 48 11 Prince George 11 5 6 0 0 40 42 10 Kelowna 11 4 6 1 0 38 42 9 Victoria 14 2 10 2 0 34 61 6 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 9 9 0 0 0 55 27 18 Portland 9 7 1 1 0 40 31 15 Everett 11 7 4 0 0 48 45 14 Tri-City 10 5 5 0 0 45 44 10 Spokane 10 3 7 0 0 31 52 6 Eastern Conference East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 14 13 1 0 0 59 31 26 Saskatoon 12 10 2 0 0 44 24 20 Moose Jaw 12 8 4 0 0 40 38 16 Regina 13 6 6 0 1 43 47 13 Brandon 14 6 7 1 0 35 42 13 Prince Albert 13 3 8 2 0 29 48 8 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 12 12 0 0 0 52 20 24 Calgary 11 5 4 1 1 36 28 12 Lethbridge 13 5 8 0 0 32 47 10 Medicine Hat 11 4 6 1 0 50 39 9 Swift Current 11 4 7 0 0 37 44 8 Edmonton 13 1 11 1 0 20 59 3 Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Wednesday's results Swift Current 5 Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 6 Victoria 2 Thursday's results Vancouver 2 Edmonton 1 Friday's results Winnipeg 4 Brandon 1 Calgary 5 Edmonton 0 Swift Current 6 Victoria 1 Red Deer 4 Vancouver 0 Moose Jaw 4 Everett 1 Saskatoon 2 Medicine Hat 1 Seattle 5 Prince George 4 Kelowna 4 Portland 3 (OT) Kamloops 5 Spokane 1 Saturday's results Winnipeg 4 Brandon 3 Everett at Regina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Prince George, 6 p.m. Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Kelowna at Portland, 6 p.m. Tri-City at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m. Victoria at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Sunday's games Vancouver at Calgary, 2 p.m. Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Tri-City at Regina, 4 p.m. Tuesday's games Everett at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m. Victoria at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. Tri-City at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Prince George at Seattle, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday's games Everett at Brandon, 7 p.m. Victoria at Calgary, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Swift Current, 7 p.m. Tri-City at Saskatoon, 7 p.m. Prince George at Portland, 7 p.m.