WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 40 28 11 1 0 169 99 57 Kelowna 36 22 10 1 3 138 110 48 Prince George 41 18 21 1 1 114 135 38 Vancouver 39 16 21 2 0 109 135 34 Victoria 40 12 23 4 1 114 173 29

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 41 30 7 2 2 176 112 64 Portland 41 25 11 3 2 158 123 55 Seattle 39 23 11 4 1 148 109 51 Tri-City 39 12 23 4 0 109 177 28 Spokane 38 11 23 3 1 100 162 26

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 38 29 6 2 1 179 90 61 Moose Jaw 43 23 16 3 1 159 149 50 Saskatoon 39 22 15 1 1 132 131 46 Brandon 38 20 14 2 2 125 135 44 Regina 37 16 20 0 1 132 140 33 Prince Albert 39 15 22 1 1 114 144 32

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 42 29 10 2 1 178 120 61 Red Deer 43 27 13 2 1 159 119 57 Calgary 39 17 15 5 2 122 127 41 Swift Current 41 15 21 4 1 110 156 35 Lethbridge 36 15 18 2 1 107 138 33 Medicine Hat 39 9 26 3 1 109 177 22

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Brandon 3 Saskatoon 0

Regina 7 Moose Jaw 1

Edmonton 6 Lethbridge 0

Swift Current 4 Calgary 2

Kamloops 5 Vancouver 2

Everett 4 Seattle 2

Medicine Hat 3 Red Deer 2

Portland 8 Tri-City 0

Tuesday's results

Prince George 2 Tri-City 0

Wednesday's results

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Red Deer at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Kelowna at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Regina at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 4:05 p.m.