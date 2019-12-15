HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 33 21 9 2 1 132 84 45 Kelowna 31 18 10 1 2 92 88 39 Victoria 27 16 9 2 0 73 73 34 Vancouver 29 14 13 1 1 77 80 30 Prince George 30 6 20 1 3 61 105 16

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 30 21 6 1 2 112 69 45 Everett 29 21 6 2 0 97 63 44 Spokane 30 18 9 3 0 107 75 39 Tri-City 28 12 13 2 1 74 97 27 Seattle 30 10 17 2 1 72 112 23

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 32 20 8 3 1 118 80 44 Winnipeg 31 18 12 1 0 108 118 37 Saskatoon 32 14 15 1 2 89 112 31 Brandon 32 14 15 1 2 120 102 31 Moose Jaw 29 10 17 2 0 75 123 22 Regina 29 8 18 3 0 77 115 19

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 34 21 6 5 2 128 95 49 Medicine Hat 32 22 9 1 0 142 102 45 Lethbridge 34 20 9 0 5 131 92 45 Calgary 29 15 10 3 1 99 90 34 Red Deer 31 11 17 0 3 93 130 25 Swift Current 30 6 21 1 2 62 134 15

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Kamloops 4 Regina 2

Medicine Hat 8 Prince Albert 4

Winnipeg 3 Kelowna 1

Edmonton 3 Swift Current 1

Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 2

Friday's results

Kamloops 5 Saskatoon 2

Regina 4 Kelowna 3

Prince Albert 3 Winnipeg 1

Brandon 11 Moose Jaw 1

Red Deer 6 Medicine Hat 4

Edmonton 5 Swift Current 1

Victoria 3 Prince George 2 (SO)

Portland 3 Everett 2 (OT)

Seattle 5 Tri-City 1

Saturday's results

Kamloops 4 Prince Albert 2

Kelowna 5 Moose Jaw 4 (OT)

Swift Current at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge 3 Calgary 0

Spokane 5 Seattle 2

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's results

Lethbridge at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 4 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.