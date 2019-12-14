HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 32 20 9 2 1 128 82 43 Kelowna 29 17 9 1 2 87 84 37 Victoria 26 15 9 2 0 68 70 32 Vancouver 29 14 13 1 1 76 78 30 Prince George 29 6 20 1 2 58 100 15

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 28 21 6 1 0 94 59 43 Portland 29 20 6 1 2 106 67 43 Spokane 29 17 9 3 0 102 73 37 Tri-City 27 12 12 2 1 72 89 27 Seattle 28 9 16 2 1 65 106 21

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 31 20 7 3 1 116 76 44 Winnipeg 31 18 12 1 0 108 118 37 Saskatoon 32 14 15 1 2 89 112 31 Brandon 31 13 15 1 2 117 102 29 Moose Jaw 27 10 16 1 0 71 115 21 Regina 28 7 18 3 0 77 115 17

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 33 20 6 5 2 119 93 47 Medicine Hat 31 22 8 1 0 137 94 45 Lethbridge 33 19 9 0 5 128 92 43 Calgary 28 15 9 3 1 99 87 34 Red Deer 30 10 17 0 3 89 125 23 Swift Current 29 6 20 1 2 60 129 15

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Medicine Hat 11 Saskatoon 3

Moose Jaw 5 Kamloops 4 (OT)

Kelowna 2 Brandon 1 (SO)

Spokane 4 Seattle 2

Wednesday's results

Kamloops 4 Regina 2

Medicine Hat 8 Prince Albert 4

Winnipeg 3 Kelowna 1

Edmonton 3 Swift Current 1

Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 2

Friday's results

Kamloops 5 Saskatoon 2

Kelowna at Regina, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert 3 Winnipeg 1

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Everett at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Kamloops at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Lethbridge at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 4 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.