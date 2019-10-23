HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 12 8 4 0 0 46 24 16 Vancouver 14 7 7 0 0 37 38 14 Kelowna 11 6 4 1 0 34 29 13 Victoria 9 4 4 1 0 21 28 9 Prince George 11 3 7 0 1 23 35 7

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 11 8 3 0 0 31 23 16 Portland 10 6 3 0 1 38 24 13 Tri-City 11 6 5 0 0 27 44 12 Spokane 10 5 4 1 0 35 24 11 Seattle 10 3 4 2 1 22 36 9

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 11 7 1 3 0 36 22 17 Saskatoon 14 7 6 0 1 38 40 15 Winnipeg 11 6 4 1 0 38 41 13 Moose Jaw 11 5 5 1 0 34 41 11 Brandon 12 5 7 0 0 34 32 10 Regina 12 2 10 0 0 28 53 4

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 12 8 1 3 0 46 30 19 Medicine Hat 12 8 3 1 0 50 27 17 Lethbridge 13 8 4 0 1 44 35 17 Calgary 9 6 2 1 0 38 30 13 Red Deer 12 4 7 0 1 30 49 9 Swift Current 12 3 6 1 2 28 53 9

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Saturday's results

Winnipeg 4 Saskatoon 1

Regina 6 Red Deer 5 (SO)

Portland 4 Brandon 1

Lethbridge 5 Moose Jaw 4 (OT)

Vancouver 4 Swift Current 3 (SO)

Spokane 5 Prince George 2

Kamloops 2 Kelowna 1

Everett 2 Prince Albert 1 (OT)

Tri-City 3 Seattle 2 (SO)

Sunday's results

Calgary 6 Medicine Hat 3

Victoria 3 Vancouver 1

Winnipeg 7 Saskatoon 2

Tuesday's results

Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 3

Swift Current 7 Prince George 2

Seattle 3 Prince Albert 1

Brandon 10 Tri-City 2

Wednesday's results

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Portland, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Prince Albert at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Brandon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Prince Albert at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Regina, 2 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 4 p.m.