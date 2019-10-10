HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kelowna
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|20
|17
|9
|Vancouver
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|24
|23
|8
|Kamloops
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|26
|20
|6
|Victoria
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|10
|17
|4
|Prince George
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|12
|17
|3
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|19
|16
|8
|Portland
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|28
|21
|8
|Spokane
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|22
|16
|7
|Tri-City
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|22
|6
|Seattle
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|12
|20
|4
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|7
|5
|0
|2
|0
|22
|11
|12
|Moose Jaw
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|22
|11
|10
|Saskatoon
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|21
|21
|9
|Winnipeg
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|28
|7
|Brandon
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|17
|19
|6
|Regina
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|15
|37
|2
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|9
|5
|1
|3
|0
|33
|24
|13
|Medicine Hat
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|30
|17
|11
|Calgary
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|18
|9
|9
|Red Deer
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|20
|20
|8
|Lethbridge
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|17
|7
|Swift Current
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|11
|30
|4
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Sunday's results
Calgary 5 Portland 2
Brandon 5 Saskatoon 4 (SO)
Moose Jaw 3 Regina 0
Everett 4 Spokane 3
Tuesday's results
Medicine Hat 4 Portland 2
Edmonton 5 Regina 3
Prince Albert 4 Vancouver 2
Wednesday's results
Portland 8 Swift Current 2
Saskatoon 2 Vancouver 1
Moose Jaw 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)
Everett 3 Victoria 2
Friday's games
Saskatoon at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Kamloops at Everett, 7:35 p.m.
Kelowna at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Winnipeg at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Regina, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Prince George at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Portland at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Lethbridge at Regina, 4 p.m.
Monday's games
Saskatoon at Calgary, 2 p.m.