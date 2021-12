RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm headed for the Sierra late Wednesday could drop as much as a foot of snow (30 centimeters) on mountain tops around Lake Tahoe and bring a few inches to Reno and surrounding valleys by Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra and most of it’s eastern front effective from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.