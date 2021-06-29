Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 2:08 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2015, file photo is State Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Gun deaths are rising in Iowa even before a landmark law goes into effect Thursday, July 1, 2021, that will allow people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit. Gov. Reynolds signed the bill in April after facing pressure from conservative activists. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this March 17, 2021 file photo, Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, in Johnston, a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa. Gun deaths are rising in Iowa even before a landmark law goes into effect Thursday, July 1, 2021, that will allow people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit. Gov. Reynolds signed the bill in April after facing pressure from conservative activists. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP) Olivia Sun/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gun deaths are surging in Iowa as a law is set to go into effect Thursday that will allow people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit.
A record 353 people died from gunshot wounds in Iowa in 2020, including 263 suicides and 85 homicides, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman said Tuesday.