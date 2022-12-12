Guinea's ex-junta leader testifies about stadium massacre

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea's former junta leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara, took the stand for the first time Monday to testify about his role in a stadium massacre by the military 13 years ago in which at least 157 people were killed and dozens of women raped.
Camara is one of 11 men charged with the murders and rapes in the stadium attack on Sept. 28, 2009 in which security forces fired at unarmed demonstrators protesting the junta leader's plans to run for president. Camara had seized power in a coup one year earlier.