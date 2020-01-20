https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Guided-walk-in-Wilton-s-Cherry-Lane-Park-14989621.php
Guided walk in Wilton’s Cherry Lane Park
Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media
WILTON — Conservation Commissioner Colleen O’Brien will lead a free, one-mile walk through Cherry Lane Park on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. If there is snow, snowshoes may be used as the terrain is gently sloped. Dogs on leash are welcome.
Refreshments will be served at the end of the walk, allowing time to greet and chat with neighbors and representatives of the four partner organizations that make the Walks and Talks Program possible: Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Woodcock Nature Center, Wilton Land Conservation Trust.
Pre-registration at conservationevent@wiltonct.org is recommended should there be a need to postpone due to weather.
