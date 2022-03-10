Guatemala president threatens veto of abortion legislation SONIA PÉREZ D., Associated Press March 10, 2022 Updated: March 10, 2022 8:01 p.m.
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei speaks during an event celebrating a new law coined "Law for the Protection of Life and Family" in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The new law passed by Congress the previous day, on International Women's Day, doubles prison sentences for abortion, stigmatizes the LGBT community and prohibits educating children about sexual diversity. Moises Castillo/AP
A banner that reads in Spanish: "Guatemala is life" lays outside the National Palace during an event celebrating a new law coined "Law for the Protection of Life and the Family," in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 9,2022. The new law passed by Congress the previous day, on International Women's Day, doubles prison sentences for abortion, stigmatizes the LGBT community and prohibits educating children about sexual diversity. Moises Castillo/AP
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Two days after Guatemala’s congress passed a bill increasing sentences for women who terminate their pregnancies, prohibiting same-sex marriage and banning discussion of sexual diversity in schools, President Alejandro Giammattei asked the congress to pull it back or face his veto.
It was a surprising reversal for the president.
