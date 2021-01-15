Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 3:14 p.m.
1 of6 Michigan State Police officers patrol outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Crews also worked on offices across the street from the state Capitol ahead of expected armed protests on Sunday. Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators were expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly breach at the U.S. Capitol. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Dakota Pitz joins temporary fencing outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Crews also worked on offices across the street from the state Capitol ahead of expected armed protests on Sunday. Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators were expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly breach at the U.S. Capitol. T Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Workers install plywood over the windows at the George W. Romney office building in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Crews worked on offices across the street from the state Capitol ahead of expected armed protests on Sunday. Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators were expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly breach at the U.S. Capitol. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Michigan State Police officers patrol outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Crews also worked on offices across the street from the state Capitol ahead of expected armed protests on Sunday. Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators were expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly breach at the U.S. Capitol. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A group of peace activists stand outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Offices across the street from the state Capitol were being boarded up ahead of expected armed protests on Sunday. Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators were expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly breach at the U.S. Capitol. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 A worker cleans up after plywood was installed over the windows at the George W. Romney office building in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Crews worked on offices across the street from the state Capitol ahead of expected armed protests on Sunday. Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators were expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly breach at the U.S. Capitol. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the National Guard, the state police continued to augment its presence at the Capitol and crews installed a 6-foot, chain-link fence around the 142-year-old building before expected protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
The Legislature on Friday also canceled session next week, citing law enforcement's concerns about “credible threats regarding events" at the Capitol.