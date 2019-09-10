Grumman/Route 7 intersection project in Wilton is a go

The town of Wilton recently received an update from the state on planned improvements at the intersection of Grumman Hill Road and Route 7 (Danbury Road), according to a press release from Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

Specifics of the update:

The project was bid out in May 2019 and the contractor, Waters Construction Company, has been selected.

Easements for the project have been acquired. The state anticipates starting utility relocations in fall of 2019 and starting highway improvement work in the spring 2020.

A preconstruction meeting with the contractor, state and town will be held in fall 2019 prior to construction. The town of Wilton will provide project updates in the future as they become available.

According to the state Department of Transportation (DOT), the planned improvements on Route 7 at the intersection of Grumman Hill Road include:

Roadway widening to accommodate northbound and southbound left-turn lanes and a minimum of four-foot shoulders.

The widening will primarily be on the west side of Route 7 and will include new sidewalks from the termination at Westy Self Storage and continue to the main ASML driveway. Sidewalks will also be installed on the east side of Route 7 from the termination of the existing sidewalk through the entire length of the project. The roadway will also be widened on the east side of Route 7 to allow for vehicle bypass capability in front of 88 Danbury Road.

The traffic signals for the intersection of Route 7 at Grumman Hill Road and Route 7 at Wilton Corporate Park will be replaced to better accommodate the proposed left-turn lanes.

Short, left-turn slots will also be installed on Route 7, south of the Grumman Hill Road intersection, at Hollyhock Lane and the commercial driveway opposite to Hollyhock Lane.

The estimated construction cost for the state-designed project is approximately $4.1 million. Funding is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

A public informational meeting was held in December 2017 at Trackside Teen Center in Wilton to allow for open discussion and comments from the community concerning the improvements.

Plans are available for review in the town clerk’s office at town hall, 238 Danbury Road, during normal business hours (Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

For more detailed information on the project, call James Therrien, the project engineer, from the State of CT Department of Transportation at 860-967-4517.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com