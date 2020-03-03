Groups trying to save monument to Revolutionary War soldier

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A deteriorating Revolutionary War monument will be restored this summer in eastern Iowa if the Daughters of the American Revolution can raise enough money, organizers said.

The 16.5-foot (5-meter) marble and granite monument honors a Revolutionary War soldier buried in Linn County. It's being held together with wire, and the concrete base is falling apart. The monument was damaged by a tornado in 1977.

“There are some people who say, ‘Let’s just let the monument go down’ but ... it’s something we should be proud of,” said Beverly Franks with the Marion-Linn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and member of the Springville Historical Society. “It’s a part of our history and our inheritance,"she told The Gazette.

The monument was built in honor of Nathan Brown, a former soldier who settled in Springville in the 1800s. It was commissioned by his son in 1886.

Three local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters and the Springville Historical Society have worked for six years to raise money, secure grants and find someone to do the restoration work on the monument. The estimated repair cost: $44,000.

Brown lived in Iowa for only 2 1/2 years before he died Nov. 25, 1842, at 81.