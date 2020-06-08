Group wants to prevent ballot harvesting in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday to outlaw ballot harvesting in the state, the process by which outside groups, typically partisan, help to send or return large numbers of absentee ballots.

The move by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is a precursor to a possible lawsuit in the ongoing fight over the push to increase mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin, a battleground state in the presidential race, saw three-out-of-four voters cast absentee ballots in the April presidential primary, conducted early on during the COVID-19 outbreak.

High absentee voting is expected again in November, putting the spotlight on the practice of ballot harvesting. Wisconsin law does not specifically outlaw the practice. That is why the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, on behalf of five registered voters, is asking the elections commission to enact a rule prohibiting it.

Commission spokesman Reid Magney had no immediate comment on the request.

President Donald Trump and many other conservatives have argued that ballot harvesting and mail-in voting is ripe with potential for voter fraud. There is no evidence of widespread mail-in voting fraud. Democrats argue that ballot harvesting is essential for elderly voters and others isolated by the pandemic.