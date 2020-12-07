Group seeks to legalize recreational marijuana in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group that tried unsuccessfully to place a medical marijuana proposal on the November ballot will launch a new 2022 campaign to legalize the drug for recreational use.

Organizers with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said they're planning a new, broader petition drive.

The group collected more than enough signatures to qualify the medical marijuana measure for the ballot this year, but the Nebraska Supreme Court ordered it removed after a group with ties to Republican activists challenged it in court.

Despite opposition from prominent conservatives, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, the measure would have had a good chance of passing in Nebraska.

In neighboring South Dakota, voters legalized the drug for both recreational and medicinal use. On Friday, the U.S. House voted to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.