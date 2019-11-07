Group says $25M grant will fund dam removal in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A regional group says it has received a $25 million federal grant to help pay for the removal of a low-head dam in Des Moines and improvements to access points along the Des Moines River.

The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization announced Thursday it had received the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The money will go toward replacing the downtown Scott Avenue Dam with river features designed to increase safety and create whitewater opportunities. The funding also will fund fishing amenities along the riverbank and improved boat launches, trails and other improvements at three neighborhood access points.

The grant will pay 80% of the $31.25 million project.

The work is part of the Central Iowa Water Trails effort, which includes 86 projects.