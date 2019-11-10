Group calls for NY to create $1 billion climate fund

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is facing calls to create a $1 billion fund for climate change projects ranging from mass transit to aid to municipalities when fossil fuel plants close.

A coalition of environmental and labor groups called NY Renews is asking Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to include such a fund in his budget proposal. They say the money should come from New York's general fund, and say "additional revenues" is needed to address climate change.

Coalition members in an Oct. 28 letter to Cuomo say the fund could also support direct investments in renewables, environmental justice community projects and energy efficiency efforts for low-income families.

Supporters say the fund will help New York fulfill a sweeping climate change law that passed this year. That law called for zero-emissions statewide by 2050.